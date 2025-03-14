wrestling / News

TV Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

March 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 3-20-25 Image Credit: ROH

Komander will put the ROH TV Championship on the line on next week’s ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced after Thursday’s episode that Komander will defend the title against Dark Panther on next week’s show.

Panther confronted Komander after defeating Aaron Solo on this week’s show.

