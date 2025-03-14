wrestling / News
TV Championship Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
Komander will put the ROH TV Championship on the line on next week’s ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced after Thursday’s episode that Komander will defend the title against Dark Panther on next week’s show.
Panther confronted Komander after defeating Aaron Solo on this week’s show.
NEXT WEEK! @KomandercrMX puts the ROH World TV Championship on the line against @BlackCmll on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/dC2keD9eTW
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 13, 2025
