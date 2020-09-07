TV Championship Match Set For UWN Primetime Live PPV Debut

The UWN has announced a TV Championship match for their first Primetime Live PPV. The United Wrestling Network announced on Monday that Dan “The Man” Joseph will defend his title against the Howdy Price-managed Levi Shapiro on the PPV, which debuts on September 15th.

The show will be available on FITE.TV, with the first episode pre-orderable for $7.99 here or a four-episode bundle for $23.99 here. The updated card for the show is:

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett

* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone defending vs. EJ Sparks

* UWN TV Championship Match: Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro

* Kamille vs. Heather Monroe

* Chris Dickinson vs. TBA