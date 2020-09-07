wrestling / News
TV Championship Match Set For UWN Primetime Live PPV Debut
The UWN has announced a TV Championship match for their first Primetime Live PPV. The United Wrestling Network announced on Monday that Dan “The Man” Joseph will defend his title against the Howdy Price-managed Levi Shapiro on the PPV, which debuts on September 15th.
The show will be available on FITE.TV, with the first episode pre-orderable for $7.99 here or a four-episode bundle for $23.99 here. The updated card for the show is:
* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bennett
* West Coast Pro Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone defending vs. EJ Sparks
* UWN TV Championship Match: Dan Joseph vs. Levi Shapiro
* Kamille vs. Heather Monroe
* Chris Dickinson vs. TBA
