TV Guide Names AEW Dynamite In Top 100 Shows on TV, Tony Khan Responds

TV Guide is impressed by AEW, naming AEW Dynamite on their list of the top 100 shows on television. The outlet released their list of the best shows currently on the air on Monday, which saw Better Call Saul named the #1 show followed by HBO’s May Destroy You and Succession at #2 and #3, CBS’ Evil at #4, and OWN’s David Makes Man at #5.

AEW Dynamite came in at #57, with the write-up on the show by writer Keisha Hatchett reading as follows:

AEW Dynamite’s arrival was an electric jolt to mainstream wrestling, which had gotten creatively stagnant over the last few years. Each two-hour-long episode serves up an action-packed spectacle with gripping matches, a dynamic roster of eclectic characters we haven’t previously seen at this professional level, and creative storytelling that keeps fans on their toes. From Cody Rhodes’ career-defining promo to Nyla Rose’s groundbreaking championship win to Chris Jericho’s viral champagne joke, Dynamite not only lives up to the name but also represents the best of what today’s wrestling has to offer.

Tony Khan posted to Twitter to comment on the ranking, noting:

It’s an honor for @AEWrestling that #AEWDynamite was chosen by @TVGuide as one of the current Top 100 Shows. With so many excellent shows across so many channels & platforms, we’re grateful that Dynamite was in their Top 100! See you Wednesday live on TNT!