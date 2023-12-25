wrestling / News
TV Guide Description for Best of WWE SmackDown Special
December 25, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown will be a Best of 2023 special. Here’s the TV Guide description for this Friday’s episode:
The Absolute Best of 2023
Hosts Jackie Redmond and Corey Graves relive the absolute best matches and moments from 2023, featuring John Cena, Logan Paul, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
SmackDown returns the following week with the New Year’s Revolution special live on FOX Network on January 5, 2024. The event will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
