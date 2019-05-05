TV Industry Reportedly Sees Wrestling as Cooling Off Following WWE Ratings Drops

– The television industry is said to see wrestling as cooling off in recent weeks as a result of WWE’s ratings drops. On Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there’s been a change in the TV industry in the perception of wrestling over the last month or so that wrestling is “cold now.”

WWE has suffered in the ratings since WrestleMania, with last week’s Raw and Smackdown hitting low points. It was noted that while the television industry doesn’t think wrestling has “collapsed,” there is a new perception over how the hefty drop in ratings over the last few weeks. WWE also took a stock hit after the company announced a drop in revenue from last year.

The news comes as AEW is said to be close to announcing its TV deal.