TV Time Segment Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho will host a special TV TIme segment on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that he will host a very special TV Time edition on Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. MJF

* AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone vs. Anyone But Britt Baker

* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

* TV Time with the Learning Tree