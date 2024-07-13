wrestling / News
TV Time Segment Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 13, 2024 | Posted by
Chris Jericho will host a special TV TIme segment on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that he will host a very special TV Time edition on Wednesday’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. MJF
* AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone vs. Anyone But Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada
* TV Time with the Learning Tree
“The more TV Time, the better!”
Heed the lessons of the #LearningTree Chris Jericho, or pay the price!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@IAmJericho | @TheCazXL | @bountykeith | @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/rbdofubxp3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2024