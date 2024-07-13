wrestling / News

TV Time Segment Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Learning Tree AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho will host a special TV TIme segment on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho announced on Friday’s episode of Rampage that he will host a very special TV Time edition on Wednesday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. MJF
* AEW TBS Championship Open Challenge: Mercedes Mone vs. Anyone But Britt Baker
* Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada
* TV Time with the Learning Tree

