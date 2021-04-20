TV Title Match & More Announced on This Week’s ROH Week By Week

Ring of Honor has announced a Television Championship Match and more for the coming weeks on the latest episode of ROH Week By Week. On this week’s episode, it was announced that Tracy Williams will defend the TV Championship against Tony Deppen in two weeks on the company’s 502nd episode.

Also announced for the next two weeks are the following:

Episode 501 (Next Week)

* Violence Unlimited vs. La Faccion Ingobernable

* Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper

Episode 502 (Week of May 3rd)

* ROH Television Championship Match: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

* Bandido vs. Flamita

As previously noted, the company has also announced a Women’s Division Wednesday series on YouTube that premieres on April 28th.