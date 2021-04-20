wrestling / News
TV Title Match & More Announced on This Week’s ROH Week By Week
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced a Television Championship Match and more for the coming weeks on the latest episode of ROH Week By Week. On this week’s episode, it was announced that Tracy Williams will defend the TV Championship against Tony Deppen in two weeks on the company’s 502nd episode.
Also announced for the next two weeks are the following:
Episode 501 (Next Week)
* Violence Unlimited vs. La Faccion Ingobernable
* Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper
Episode 502 (Week of May 3rd)
* ROH Television Championship Match: Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen
* Bandido vs. Flamita
As previously noted, the company has also announced a Women’s Division Wednesday series on YouTube that premieres on April 28th.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame
- Big Swole on How Medical Cannabis Has Helped Manage Her Crohn’s Disease While Wrestling
- Chris Jericho Gives Tucker an ‘Open Invite’ to Tell His Story on Talk Is Jericho
- WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair In-Storyline Suspension & Fine