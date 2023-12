The NWA has announced a TV Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Powerrr. The following matches are set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube:

* NWA World TV Championship Match: Mims vs. Dak Draper

* The Southern Six vs. The Miserably Faithful

* Kamille & Thom Latimer vs. Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova