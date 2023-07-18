wrestling / News
TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr including a TV Championship match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube:
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Mario Pardua
* NWA United States Tag Team Showdown: The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars
* NWA United States Tag Team Showdown: Daisy Kill and Talos vs. Magic Jake Dumas & Cody James
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr
* Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor (with Danny Dealz)
* Matt Cardona addresses the NWA
The Road to @nwa 75 continues with a LOADED episode of #NWAPowerrr!
🗓️ Tuesday, July 18, 2023
⏰ 6:05 PM Eastern
👕 https://t.co/F30QRvdeWM pic.twitter.com/Gru1KRSseO
— Jeremiah Plunkett (@Plunkitis) July 17, 2023
