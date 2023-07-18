TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr including a TV Championship match and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Tuesday night on YouTube:

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer vs. Mario Pardua

* NWA United States Tag Team Showdown: The Fixers vs. The Spectaculars

* NWA United States Tag Team Showdown: Daisy Kill and Talos vs. Magic Jake Dumas & Cody James

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Samantha Starr

* Colby Corino vs. Alex Taylor (with Danny Dealz)

* Matt Cardona addresses the NWA