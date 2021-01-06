wrestling / News

TV Title Match Set For January 18th Episode of ROH TV

January 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV

The ROH TV Championship will be defended in two weeks on ROH TV. ROH has announced that Rey Horus will challenge Dragon Lee for Lee’s championship on the January 18th episode.

As usual, the episode will be available on local Sinclair-owned stations over that weekend on January 16th and 17th. Lee defended the title against Tony Deppen at ROH Final Battle.

