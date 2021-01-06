wrestling / News
TV Title Match Set For January 18th Episode of ROH TV
January 5, 2021 | Posted by
The ROH TV Championship will be defended in two weeks on ROH TV. ROH has announced that Rey Horus will challenge Dragon Lee for Lee’s championship on the January 18th episode.
As usual, the episode will be available on local Sinclair-owned stations over that weekend on January 16th and 17th. Lee defended the title against Tony Deppen at ROH Final Battle.
On Week By Week with @QuinnMcKay, the first huge title defense of 2021 is made official, and we honor the memory of Brodie Lee.
Premiering now on our YouTube channel here: https://t.co/0Y2Rgnz3Ix pic.twitter.com/SJKIsPuw5b
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 5, 2021
