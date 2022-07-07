TV Title Match Signed For ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor has its first match, with Samoa Joe set to defend the TV Championship. It was announced on tonight’s show that Samoa Joe will defend the title against against Jay Lethal at the July 23rd PPV.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will be ROH’s first PPV since Supercard of Honor in April. You can see a promo from Jay Lethal discussing the match from Dynamite tonight below: