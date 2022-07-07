wrestling / News
TV Title Match Signed For ROH Death Before Dishonor
July 6, 2022 | Posted by
ROH Death Before Dishonor has its first match, with Samoa Joe set to defend the TV Championship. It was announced on tonight’s show that Samoa Joe will defend the title against against Jay Lethal at the July 23rd PPV.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will be ROH’s first PPV since Supercard of Honor in April. You can see a promo from Jay Lethal discussing the match from Dynamite tonight below:
It has been signed, it is official! ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe defends his Title against longest reigning former champion @TheLethalJay at @ringofhonor's #DeathBeforeDishonor Saturday July 23rd!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ybvLmFrl1p
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW
- Eric Bischoff On What He Thought Of Fingerpoke Of Doom, WCW’s Creative Issues In 1999