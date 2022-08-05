wrestling / News
TWE Chattanooga The Night Before Results: Billi Starks vs. Rico Gonzalez, More
TWE Chattanooga’s latest show was The Night Before, which took place last night at the TWE Arena. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:
* Billie Starkz def. Rico Gonzalez
* Zach Mosley def. Sean Campbell
* TWE Championship Match: M*E*R*C* def. Hardway Heeter
* Billy Tipton def. Carson Dilbeck
* Noah Hossman def. Bobby Flaco
* Tank (w/ The Rev) def. Pete Youngblood (w/ Brogan Finlay & Damion Turner) by DQ
* Tank & The Squatting Dragons def. Fundamental Violence
* Jaden Newman def. 1 Called Manders
@Tank_Est1996 eviscerates Turner, Finlay, and Youngblood before @erronwade and @KodyManhorn come in to pick their bones clean #TheNightBefore pic.twitter.com/NaKFM48Cj1
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 5, 2022
after a very long 72 hours, @Tank_Est1996 and @revdanwilson are FINALLY back in the TWE Arena! you don't know what you've got till it's gone. #TheNightBefore pic.twitter.com/5olsXtmTJZ
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 5, 2022
in @Jaden4Real's house, he sets the pace #TheNightBefore pic.twitter.com/TpYPuUC1QO
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 5, 2022
Tombstone Piledriver from @BillieStarkz #TheNightBefore pic.twitter.com/EbHJEZCW1b
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 5, 2022
unique Elbow Drop variation from @Rico94Gonzalez #TheNightBefore pic.twitter.com/AcMY36ojPp
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) August 5, 2022
