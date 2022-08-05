TWE Chattanooga The Night Before Results: Billi Starks vs. Rico Gonzalez, More

TWE Chattanooga’s latest show was The Night Before, which took place last night at the TWE Arena. You can check out the full results from the IWTV-airing show below, per PW Ponderings:

* Billie Starkz def. Rico Gonzalez

* Zach Mosley def. Sean Campbell

* TWE Championship Match: M*E*R*C* def. Hardway Heeter

* Billy Tipton def. Carson Dilbeck

* Noah Hossman def. Bobby Flaco

* Tank (w/ The Rev) def. Pete Youngblood (w/ Brogan Finlay & Damion Turner) by DQ

* Tank & The Squatting Dragons def. Fundamental Violence

* Jaden Newman def. 1 Called Manders