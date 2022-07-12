TWE Red Bank Roulette Results 7.9.22: Tag Team Titles On the Line, More

TWE’s latest event was Red Bank Roulette, with the promotion’s Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Bodyslam Challenge Match: Kody Manhorn def. Damion Turner

Headscissors Takeover & second rope splash from Kody Manhorn! #TWERoulette pic.twitter.com/aMcqIC7LtG — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 10, 2022

Kody gets Damion Turner up and wins the Bodyslam challenge! #TWERoulette pic.twitter.com/cQIfdQe7T2 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 10, 2022

* TWE Tag Team Championship Match: Fundamental Violence def. Casanova Productions

Did the Neon Fusion & Wave Bomb combo make @MattViviani91 and I the new @TWE_Chattanooga tag team champions?! Check out #TWERoulette on @indiewrestling to see the rest of this match! pic.twitter.com/uTFzXIGIuq — JT Producer (@JTProducer) July 11, 2022

* Noah Hossman def. Carson Dilbeck and Sean Campbell

Sean Campbells a Cactus Jack guy #TWERoulette pic.twitter.com/ME7X3HBHvE — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 10, 2022

* Derek Neal, Jayke Murphy, Kasey Owens & Payton Blair def. Josh Locke, Lizzy Blair, Merc & Vinny Pacifico

* Hunter Drake def. Erron Wade

* Baseball Glove On A Pole Match: CJ Lawler def. Matt Griffin

* Submission Match: Jaden Newman defeats Shayne Hawke