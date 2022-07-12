wrestling / News

TWE Red Bank Roulette Results 7.9.22: Tag Team Titles On the Line, More

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TWE Red Bank Roulette Image Credit: TWE

TWE’s latest event was Red Bank Roulette, with the promotion’s Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on IWTV, per Fightful:

* Bodyslam Challenge Match: Kody Manhorn def. Damion Turner

* TWE Tag Team Championship Match: Fundamental Violence def. Casanova Productions

* Noah Hossman def. Carson Dilbeck and Sean Campbell

* Derek Neal, Jayke Murphy, Kasey Owens & Payton Blair def. Josh Locke, Lizzy Blair, Merc & Vinny Pacifico

* Hunter Drake def. Erron Wade

* Baseball Glove On A Pole Match: CJ Lawler def. Matt Griffin

* Submission Match: Jaden Newman defeats Shayne Hawke

