TWE Sink Or Swim Results 06.11.22: Country Whippin’ Match, Tag & Heavyweight Title Defense

TWE held its Sink Or Swim event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on June 11, 2022. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):

* Damion Turner defeated Carson Dilbeck and CJ Lawler and Dale Springs and Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair

* County Whippin Match: Billy Tipton defeated Pete Youngblood

* Nick Iggy defeated Sean Campbell

* Noah Hossman defeated Brogan Finlay

* Daniel Makabe defeated Robert Martyr

* TWE Tag Team Title Match: The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) (c) defeated Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook)

* TWE Tag Team Title Match: Fundamental Violence (Brogan Finlay & Pete Youngblood) defeated The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) (c)

* Jaden Newman defeats Brett Ison

* TWE Title Match: Merc (c) defeats Tank

