TWE Sink Or Swim Results 06.11.22: Country Whippin’ Match, Tag & Heavyweight Title Defense
TWE held its Sink Or Swim event from the TWE Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee on June 11, 2022. Check out the full results below (per Fightful):
* Damion Turner defeated Carson Dilbeck and CJ Lawler and Dale Springs and Lizzy Blair and Payton Blair
* County Whippin Match: Billy Tipton defeated Pete Youngblood
* Nick Iggy defeated Sean Campbell
* Noah Hossman defeated Brogan Finlay
* Daniel Makabe defeated Robert Martyr
* TWE Tag Team Title Match: The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) (c) defeated Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook)
* TWE Tag Team Title Match: Fundamental Violence (Brogan Finlay & Pete Youngblood) defeated The Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) (c)
* Jaden Newman defeats Brett Ison
* TWE Title Match: Merc (c) defeats Tank
A gif of me having an identity crisis last night at #TWESOS: pic.twitter.com/50qe4AypKe
— 𝙔𝙐𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝘾𝙐𝙈 🔪🪦🥀 (@SeanCxmpbell) June 12, 2022
The Goblins flight.#TWESOS pic.twitter.com/Z5nrozgqaz
— ☠️Carson Dilbeck☠️ (@bcdilbeck) June 12, 2022
Brett Ison dumps Jaden Newman on his fucking neck! #TWESOS pic.twitter.com/5fqUbshCnj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 12, 2022
