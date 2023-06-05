wrestling / News

TWE Sink Or Swim Results 5.27.23: New World Champion Crowned, More

June 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TWE Sink Or Swim Image Credit: TWE

TWE Sink Or Swim 2023 took place last weekend, with a new World Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the May 27th show, which took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Erron Wade def. Jaden Newman

* Jayke Murphy def. Jameson Shook

* Josh Locke def. Billy Tipton

* The Deadwood Boys def. The Coven Of The Goat

* TWE Tag Team Championship Match: KOBK def. BDSM

* Jason Kincaid def. Kasey Owens

* TWE World Championship Match: Darian Bengston def. Adam Priest and Lobo Okami and Suge D

