wrestling / News
TWE Sink Or Swim Results 5.27.23: New World Champion Crowned, More
TWE Sink Or Swim 2023 took place last weekend, with a new World Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the May 27th show, which took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Erron Wade def. Jaden Newman
* Jayke Murphy def. Jameson Shook
* Josh Locke def. Billy Tipton
* The Deadwood Boys def. The Coven Of The Goat
* TWE Tag Team Championship Match: KOBK def. BDSM
* Jason Kincaid def. Kasey Owens
* TWE World Championship Match: Darian Bengston def. Adam Priest and Lobo Okami and Suge D
Click the link for the full
TEXAS TORNADO match from TWE Sink Or Swim '23!!!
(director's cut with sweetened audio)
Huge thanks @BarbedWireM
& @kindpunkfilm for putting this together. https://t.co/dpBcCf0n58
Go to IWTV to stream the full card! pic.twitter.com/HziSvNqsyG
— TWE Chattanooga (@TWE_Chattanooga) May 29, 2023
⚠️ Saturday, June 10th, 2023⚠️
TWE Saturday Night returns for a huge IWTV Taping.
The NEW TWE Champion @DarianBengston will be in action!
🏟️: 4825 Dayton Blvd, 37415 Chattanooga TN
🚪: 6:30pm
🛎️: 8:00pm
🎟️: https://t.co/QW5Nexfqy0 pic.twitter.com/pSGPIvFLA5
— TWE Chattanooga (@TWE_Chattanooga) May 31, 2023