TWE Sink Or Swim Results 5.27.23: New World Champion Crowned, More

TWE Sink Or Swim 2023 took place last weekend, with a new World Champion being crowned and more. You can see the full results from the May 27th show, which took place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Erron Wade def. Jaden Newman

* Jayke Murphy def. Jameson Shook

* Josh Locke def. Billy Tipton

* The Deadwood Boys def. The Coven Of The Goat

* TWE Tag Team Championship Match: KOBK def. BDSM

* Jason Kincaid def. Kasey Owens

* TWE World Championship Match: Darian Bengston def. Adam Priest and Lobo Okami and Suge D

