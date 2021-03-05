wrestling / News
Twelve Matches Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced twelve matches for tomorrow’s special Saturday episode of AEW Dark, which premieres on Youtube at 7 PM ET.
* The Dark Order’s 5 & 10 vs. Vary Morales & Labrone Kozone
* Thunder Rosa vs. Tesha Price
* Jack Evans vs. Jake St. Patrick
* Lance Archer vs. John Skyler
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Azriel
* The Natural Nightmares vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
* Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) vs. D3 & M’Badu
* Tay Conti vs. Leila Grey
* Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs. Angel Fashion & Fuego Del Sol
* Chuck Taylor vs. JD Drake
* Bear Country vs. Cameron Stewart & Ryzin
* Matt & Mike Sydal vs. Chaos Project
Tomorrow on a special Saturday edition of #AEWDark, we have 12 matches set featuring Thunder Rosa, Lance Archer, Penta El Zero M, The Natural Nightmares, and much more!
Watch #AEW Dark tomorrow night at 7/6c on https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/OWEPTljZqa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021
