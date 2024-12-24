Twisted MetalActor Praises Samoa Joe’s Performance As Sweet Tooth

Peacock’s Twisted Metal TV series, which features AEW’s Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, is based on the video game of the same name. Joe plays the character physically, and Will Arnett does the dialogue. It stars Anthony Mackie, Tahj Vaughans, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelle Ramos, and Michael Carollo.

During a Variety Actors on Actors chat with Tyler James Williams, Mackie spoke about Joe’s role in the show. Mackie said on the former AEW World Champion, “I was blown away by this dude from the first moment he stepped on set. First of all, he’s a larger than life human being. He was doing everything with that mask on. He was acting his a** off. It was amazing because he and Will worked out this idea of what the character was going to be and he was doing some circus-type performance.”