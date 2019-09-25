Twitter Account For New WWE Show Shares Audition Tape Labeled ‘For Internal Use Only’

We reported last week that WWE had filed a trademark for a new TV show of some kind called “The Bump”, although at the time no other details were revealed. WWE has also launched a Twitter account for the show and that account has posted a video with an audition tape for TV host Evan Mack from August 21. The video begins with a message that it is for “internal use only.”

Mack’s previous work includes producing a WWE after show and hosting a podcast called Women’s Wrestling Weekly on Afterbuzz TV. His LinkedIn profile states that he signed with WWE as a production assistant in June and became an on-air personality in September.

It should be noted that the Twitter account is unverified, but the official WWE account retweeted the video an the account only follows three verified WWE accounts. It’s also followed back by those same accounts, as well as Mac and recently signed talents Matt Camp and McKenzie Mitchell.

In the middle of the video, there is a graphic that promotes something happening next Wednesday at 10 AM ET.