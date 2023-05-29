Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose & More Reacts To Kris Statlander’s TBS Title Win At AEW Double Or nothing

As previously reported, Kris Statlander returned to AEW in answer to an open challenge by Jade Cargill that saw the TBS title end up in Statlander’s possession. Social media has predictably erupted in response, and you can see reactions below from Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale and more.

It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN

Congratulations to Statlander on being the third TBS champion… after me of course 😬😬😬 https://t.co/OzNTRcZ5pl

— 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) May 29, 2023