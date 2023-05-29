wrestling / News
Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose & More Reacts To Kris Statlander’s TBS Title Win At AEW Double Or nothing
As previously reported, Kris Statlander returned to AEW in answer to an open challenge by Jade Cargill that saw the TBS title end up in Statlander’s possession. Social media has predictably erupted in response, and you can see reactions below from Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale and more.
It’s been a wild wild ride. Went for double and got nothing. #DoN
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) May 29, 2023
Congratulations to Statlander on being the third TBS champion… after me of course 😬😬😬 https://t.co/OzNTRcZ5pl
— 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) May 29, 2023
MY STAT😭💖 https://t.co/bzFZ3kD6Ba
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) May 29, 2023
I need to say how happy I’m for @callmekrisstat ❤️ you deserve it so much, such an amazing human. I can’t stop smiling today !!!
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) May 29, 2023
2 words: Kris Statlander!! 🙌🥳@callmekrisstat
— Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) May 29, 2023
We remain a @callmekrisstat Stan account #AEWDoN
— Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) May 29, 2023
Congrats @callmekrisstat 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/8i7Bo77AyY
— HYAN ハイアン (@_thehyan) May 29, 2023
I. Am. So. Happy. For. My. Friend. #AEWDON pic.twitter.com/TU9ssYsHpS
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4