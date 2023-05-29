wrestling / News

Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose & More Reacts To Kris Statlander’s TBS Title Win At AEW Double Or nothing

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Kris Statlander AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Kris Statlander returned to AEW in answer to an open challenge by Jade Cargill that saw the TBS title end up in Statlander’s possession. Social media has predictably erupted in response, and you can see reactions below from Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, Willow Nightingale and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill, Kris Statlander, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading