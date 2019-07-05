Two Big Matches Set For RAW Including Mixed Tag Match

– WWE has announced two big matches for Monday’s episode of RAW. First up is a mixed tag match pitting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega. This match was set up when Andrade made the challenge earlier this week.

The second match is Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from the tag team match at Extreme Rules.