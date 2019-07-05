wrestling / News
Two Big Matches Set For RAW Including Mixed Tag Match
– WWE has announced two big matches for Monday’s episode of RAW. First up is a mixed tag match pitting Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Andrade and Zelina Vega. This match was set up when Andrade made the challenge earlier this week.
The second match is Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane’s choosing. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from the tag team match at Extreme Rules.
As first reported by @JustinBarrasso of @SInow, @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE will take on @WWERomanReigns & a partner of McMahon's choosing THIS MONDAY on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/lZDS2BbLQY
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2019
As first reported by @SInow, @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE will take on @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE in a Mixed Tag Team Match AND @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE will take on @WWERomanReigns & a partner of McMahon's choosing THIS MONDAY on #RAW!https://t.co/1RLugbtgWq
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More
- Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Given Executive Director Jobs Partially As A Way To ‘Lock Them Up’ As Talent
- AJ Lee on How Someone in WWE Once Told Her ‘No One Wants to Have Sex With You,’ How Women in WWE Would be Punished for Not Conforming to Their Mold