WWE News: Two Classic Madison Square Garden Shows Added To WWE Network, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, The Miz Helps Cleveland Browns Fans

– WWE has added to classic shows from Madison Square Garden to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network. They include:

WWF 07/23/1984 – The Brawl to End It All [Duration: 02:33:15]

In an attempt to capture the Women’s Championship, Wendi Richter enlists the help of pop culture icon Cyndi Lauper.

WWF 02/18/1985 – The War to Settle the Score [Duration: 02:20:28]

The rivalry between Hulk Hogan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper reaches a fever pitch on the road to WrestleMania.

– WWE has released the following highlight videos from NXT UK and NXT last night:

– In the following video, The Miz helps Cleveland Browns fans pick out new Bud Light Victory Fridges.