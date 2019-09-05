wrestling / News
WWE News: Two Classic Madison Square Garden Shows Added To WWE Network, Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, The Miz Helps Cleveland Browns Fans
September 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has added to classic shows from Madison Square Garden to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network. They include:
WWF 07/23/1984 – The Brawl to End It All [Duration: 02:33:15]
In an attempt to capture the Women’s Championship, Wendi Richter enlists the help of pop culture icon Cyndi Lauper.
WWF 02/18/1985 – The War to Settle the Score [Duration: 02:20:28]
The rivalry between Hulk Hogan and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper reaches a fever pitch on the road to WrestleMania.
– WWE has released the following highlight videos from NXT UK and NXT last night:
– In the following video, The Miz helps Cleveland Browns fans pick out new Bud Light Victory Fridges.
