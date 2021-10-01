Various News: Two CZW PPVs Debuting This Month, Jim Ross Set For New York Comic-Con

– CZW is set to release two new PPV specials this month. Stonecutter Media announced (per PWInsider that the PPVs will release on cable and satellite providers in October as follows:

CZW STARS CRUSH EACH OTHER WITH BRICKS – ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW IN OCTOBER!

You thought bricks and cinder blocks were just for building houses? Wrong! CZW wrestlers use them as weapons to smash each other’s heads! Experience the brutality like never before in this month’s CZW: Brick By Brick Wrestling. And, in CZW Girlz: Female Violence, the women show that they’re viciousness is just as hard hitting as the men’s. Here’s the details on the CZW shows available on cable and satellite providers across the land beginning in October:

CZW: Brick By Brick Wrestling – Featuring two head-smashing matches! Matt Tremont & Atsushi Onita vs. DJ Hyde & Masada; Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page!

CZW Girlz: Female Violence – Featuring two bloody bouts! Allie vs. Mercedes Martinez; Athena vs. Hania!

Every month, CZW brings their greatest, bloodiest, ultraviolent matches to your cable or satellite provider, and you can order the shows on demand or on pay-per-view. Check your on demand guide for all the shows available. Or go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. CZW – every month on demand and on pay-per-view – the wrestling you want right at home.

CZW – Like Nothing Else!