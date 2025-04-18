Two-Day Combo Tickets For WWE Summerslam Go On Sale Next Month

This year’s WWE Summerslam will be the first time the show expands to two nights and combo tickets go on sale next month. WWE announced that tickets will be available starting May 2. The event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

TWO-DAY COMBO TICKETS FOR SUMMERSLAM® AT METLIFE STADIUM IN NEW JERSEY ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 2

On Sale for First-Ever Two-Day SummerSlam Begins Friday, May 2 at 10am ET/7am PT

Exclusive Presale Offer for Chase Freedom Cardmembers Begins Tuesday, April 29 at 10am ET/7am PT

General Presale Access Begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10am ET/7am PT

April 18, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA), today announced that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, will be available starting Friday, May 2 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for the two-day combo tickets will begin Wednesday, April 30 at 10am ET/7am PT until Thursday, May 1 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Chase Freedom cardmembers will receive an exclusive pre-sale offer beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10am ET/7am PT through Thursday, May 1 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT. Fans can use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card to receive first access to SummerSlam combo tickets. Click here for more information.

Fans can now register for the Wednesday, April 30 general presale by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2025-presale. Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.

The NJSEA was created in 1971 and manages the iconic MetLife Sports Complex which has entertained millions of visitors from all over the world. MetLife Stadium is home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets and will host the FIFA World Cup™ Final in 2026. SummerSlam will be the latest world-class event in MetLife Stadium, having hosted WrestleMania® 29 in 2013, WrestleMania® in 2019, and concerts by the biggest names in the entertainment industry.