wrestling / News

Two Debuts Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live (SPOILERS)

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 205 Live logo

This week’s episode of 205 Live was taped last night before WWE NXT and it features two new debuts for the show. They include Harlem Bravado, now working under the name Andre Chase, as well as Joe Gacy. Both wrestlers have competed for EVOLVE in the past.

On the show, Gacy has a match with Desmond Troy (formerly Denzel Dejournette) and Chase battles Guru Raaj.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading