Two Debuts Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live (SPOILERS)

This week’s episode of 205 Live was taped last night before WWE NXT and it features two new debuts for the show. They include Harlem Bravado, now working under the name Andre Chase, as well as Joe Gacy. Both wrestlers have competed for EVOLVE in the past.

On the show, Gacy has a match with Desmond Troy (formerly Denzel Dejournette) and Chase battles Guru Raaj.

Scoop #4: Desmond Troy vs Joe Gacy pic.twitter.com/vkHYnqQUBq — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) June 29, 2021