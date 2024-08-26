Two Intercontinental Title #1 Contender Tournament Matches Announced For WWE Raw

The first two matches in the Intercontinental Championship #1 contender tournament on WWE Raw have been announced.

Raw GM Adam Pearce confirmed The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso are those matches. Here is the updated card:

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

* Intercontinental Championship #1 contender tournament match: The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne

* Intercontinental Championship #1 contender tournament match: Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. Jey Uso

* Randy Orton to appear live

* Update on the condition of Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest following the attack from Judgment Day