wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a couple of new eight-man tag team matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes will take on Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun on the show. Meanwhile, the team of Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale will face Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun
* Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho
* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page
* Samoa Joe appears
This Wednesday
8pm ET/7pm CT#AEWDynamite TBS
In @dailysplace, Mr @ThisBrodieLee reigns supreme!
To honor The Exalted One, his protege @Pres10Vance will team with fan favorites @orangecassidy @dustinrhodes @RatedRCope vs @briancagegmsi @ToaLiona @thekaun @LanceHoyt WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/Gyd3sZvXLo
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024
This Wednesday
8pm ET/7pm CT#AEWDynamite TBS
In @dailysplace, Mr @ThisBrodieLee reigns supreme! We honor The Exalted One as his protege @annajay___ teams with fan favorites @callmekrisstat @willowwrestles @thunderrosa22 to fight @Saraya @realrubysoho @Skyebyee + @TheJuliaHart! pic.twitter.com/WkvxEQQhQ7
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024