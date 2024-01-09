Two Matches Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a couple of new eight-man tag team matches for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes will take on Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun on the show. Meanwhile, the team of Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale will face Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho.

You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Texas Tornado Match: Darby Allin & Sting vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Preston Vance, Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy, & Dustin Rhodes vs. Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Toa Liona, & Kaun

* Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, Kris Statlander, & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Saraya, & Ruby Soho

* Sammy Guevara vs. Ricky Starks

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Hangman Page

* Samoa Joe appears