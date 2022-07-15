wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added to AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an additional two tag team matches for this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Thursday that John Silver & Alex Reynolds will face Malakai Black & Brody King, while Athena and Kris Statlander will take on Charlette & Robyn Renegade.
You can see the updated lineup below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty
* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros
* Dark Order vs. House of Black
* Athena & Kris Statlander vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade
* The Gunn Club appear
Last night on #AEWDynamite, #DarkOrder's @SilverNumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds issued a challenge during Hangman Page's interview to face the #HouseOfBlack and TOMORROW on #AEWRampage: #FyterFest at 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT on @tntdrama they will face @malakaiblxck & @Brodyxking! https://t.co/UHeJ2TeXqy pic.twitter.com/GOBghlVMlf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
Nothing worries TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill, @StokelyHathaway & the #Baddies, but they’ll be keeping an eye on @callmekrisstat & @AthenaPalmer_FG in action TOMORROW NIGHT when they face @W18Robin & @CharRenegade_1 on #AEWRampage: #FyterFest @ 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on @tntdrama! https://t.co/PlTjnBN8Y5 pic.twitter.com/7xBT9SqZKv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
