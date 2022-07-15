wrestling / News

Two New Matches Added to AEW Rampage

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 7-15-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced an additional two tag team matches for this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced on Thursday that John Silver & Alex Reynolds will face Malakai Black & Brody King, while Athena and Kris Statlander will take on Charlette & Robyn Renegade.

You can see the updated lineup below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty
* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros
* Dark Order vs. House of Black
* Athena & Kris Statlander vs. Charlette & Robyn Renegade
* The Gunn Club appear

