Two Matches Added To MLW Intimidation Games Later This Month

During MLW Superfight tonight, two matches were added to the promotion’s next event, MLW Intimidation Games on February 29. That includes NJPW icons Minoru Suzuki vs. Satoshi Kojima battling for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Kojima defeated Alex Kane tonight to win the title.

Meanwhile, MLW World Middleweight champion Rocky Romero will defend against CMLL star Mistico. So far, these are the only two matches announced.