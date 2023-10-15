wrestling / News

Two Matches Added To NJPW Power Struggle, Including Title Match

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Power Struggle 2018

NJPW has announced two more matches for Power Struggle next month after tonight’s Royal Quest III event. Jon Moxley will return to Japan for a match with Great-O-Khan. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP UK Championship against Shota Umino. The event happens on November 4 in Osaka. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Shota Umino
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste
* Jon Moxley vs. Great O-Khan
* SANADA & Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito
* Super Junior Tag League Finals: TBD vs. TBD

Joseph Lee

