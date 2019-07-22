– On the latest episode of Being The Elite, two matches were made official for AEW All Out. First, The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends was added to the card. The winners of the bout will receive a first-round bye in the upcoming AEW Tag Team Title tournament.

Also made official was The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros in a ladder match for the AAA Tag Team Titles.

Other notes from the episode:

* Peter Avalon is tired of the Librarian gimmick but it’s “good shit, pal.”

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus adopt Marko Stunt.

* BTE mailbag with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Michael Nakazawa answering questions. Omega discusses why he used “boing” instead of “bang” at Fight For The Fallen, Page talks about wanting to ride a horse to the ring as part of his entrance, and Nakazawa wanting a pre-show title.

You can view the full episode below.