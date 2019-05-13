wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To AEW Double or Nothing
The Best Friends got their wish. All Elite Wrestling has just announced Chuckie T and Trent Barreta have been pulled from the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show. Instead, they will team up on the main card against Angelico and Jack Evans. The two have been campaigning in episodes of Being the Elite to get onto the main show for some time now.
The match was announced during the latest BTE episode, which also revealed a six-woman tag team match featuring Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe and Ryo Mizunami. The event happens on May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
#AEW #DoubleOrNothing
Sat, May 25th #LasVegas @MGMGrand #GardenArena#TagTeamAction@Trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT vs @AngelicoAAA & @JackEvans711 #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Pk2ovzsaAX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2019
#AEW #DoubleOrNothing
Sat, May 25th #LasVegas @MGMGrand #GardenArena@ajakonguraken, @YukaSakazaki , @sakuraemi vs @shidahikaru, @RIHOVICH, @mizunami0324#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/HRp25iKgtB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 13, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Scott Hall’s Failed Drug Test in 1995 & Conspiracy Theory That Surrounds It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs in on Dean Malenko’s WWE Departure: ‘I’m Suprised He Stayed As Long As He Did’
- Bruce Prichard Says Attitude Era Women Were Mostly Comfortable With Bra & Panties Matches, Says They Wanted to ‘Show Off Their Body’
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Rumors Rob Van Dam Was Considered For Glacier in WCW