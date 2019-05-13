Two Matches Added To AEW Double or Nothing

The Best Friends got their wish. All Elite Wrestling has just announced Chuckie T and Trent Barreta have been pulled from the Casino Battle Royale on the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show. Instead, they will team up on the main card against Angelico and Jack Evans. The two have been campaigning in episodes of Being the Elite to get onto the main show for some time now.

The match was announced during the latest BTE episode, which also revealed a six-woman tag team match featuring Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe and Ryo Mizunami. The event happens on May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.