wrestling / News

Two Matches Added To AEW Worlds End

December 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for AEW Worlds End, which happens next Saturday, December 30. The event takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. Adam Copeland will once again challenge Christian Cage for the TNT title, this time in a No DQ match. Meanwhile, HOOK will defend the FTW title against Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match. You can see the updated lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon
* No Disqualification Match for AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
* FTW Rules for FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland OR Jay White vs. Bryan Danielson OR Eddie Kingston

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Worlds End, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading