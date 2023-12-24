Two Matches Added To AEW Worlds End

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for AEW Worlds End, which happens next Saturday, December 30. The event takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. Adam Copeland will once again challenge Christian Cage for the TNT title, this time in a No DQ match. Meanwhile, HOOK will defend the FTW title against Wheeler Yuta in an FTW Rules match. You can see the updated lineup below:

* AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

* AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

* No Disqualification Match for AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

* FTW Rules for FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Continental Classic Finals: Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland OR Jay White vs. Bryan Danielson OR Eddie Kingston