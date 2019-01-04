Various News: Two Matches Added To Impact Wrestling Homecoming, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– Impact Wrestling has added two matches to their Homecoming PPV on Sunday, including a grudge match between Sami Callihan and The Mack, as well as a tag match featuring Allie and Su Yung vs. Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan. Here’s the updated card:

* Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage (Impact World Championship)

* Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie with Gail Kim as the Guest Referee (Impact Knockouts Championship)

* Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel (Ultimate X Match for vacant Impact X-Division Championship)

* LAX (c) vs. Lucha Brothers (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Eli Drake vs. Abyss (Monster’s Ball Match)

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards (Falls Count Anywhere)

* Sami Callihan vs. The Mack

* Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace

– Former WWE and WCW wrestler Jim Powers turned 60 years old today. Today would have also been the 48th birthday for Chris Kanyon.