Two Matches Added To Impact Wrestling’s Countdown to Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for Countdown to Hard to Kill next Friday, which air at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. They include a six-woman tag team match featuring The Death Dollz (Rosemary, Jessicka and Taya Valkyrie) vs. Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw, and Tasha Steelz, as well as an X-Division scramble with Angels, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar, KUSHIDA, and “Action” Mike Jackson. The show airs before the PPV itself at Center Stage in Atlanta. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James (if James loses, she will retire)

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus

* Knockouts #1 Contenders Match: Killer Kelly vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose

* Falls Count Anywhere: Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

* The Death Dollz vs. Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Tasha Steelz

* X Division Scramble: Angels vs. Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. KUSHIDA vs. Mike Jackson