Two Matches Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two new tag team bouts for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Friday night’s Rampage, it was announced that Malakai Black and Brody King will face the Varsity Blonds, while Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson will battle FTR.

The full lineup for the show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Shawn Spears vs. CM Punk

* Adam Cole & Britt Baker vs. Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander

* The Acclaimed vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Skye Blue vs. Serena Deeb

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. FTR

* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Varsity Blonds

* Cody Rhodes makes his return