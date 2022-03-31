wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To NJPW Windy City Riot
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16. This includes another US of Jay Open Challenge and a ten man tag team match. Here’s the updated lineup:
* US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD
* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay
* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos and Black Tiger
