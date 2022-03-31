wrestling / News

Two Matches Added To NJPW Windy City Riot

March 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Windy City Riot Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 16. This includes another US of Jay Open Challenge and a ten man tag team match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* US of Jay Open Challenge: Jay White vs. TBD
* Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay
* Fred Rosser, Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin & Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos and Black Tiger

