wrestling / News
Two Matches Added To This Week’s TNA Impact
July 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner will take place on this week’s show.
The updated card for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance
* AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan
* Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin
* Josh Alexander speaks
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Rumored New Broadcast Deal for AEW With Warner Bros. Discovery
- Matt Hardy On The Value Of Adding Tables To The Hardy Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs. The Dudleys
- Koko B. Ware Recalls Pitching Frankie the Parrot to Vince McMahon
- Eric Bischoff Believes Rhea Ripley Is Going To Be A Star On a New Level