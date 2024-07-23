Two Matches Added To This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of Impact. The company announced on Tuesday that AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan and Steve Maclin vs. Cody Deaner will take place on this week’s show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance

* AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

* Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin

* Josh Alexander speaks