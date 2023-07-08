wrestling / News
Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision: Scorpio Sky Returns
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, including the return of Scorpio Sky. He will face Action Andretti. Elsewhere, Julia Hart will be in action. As previously noted, the match between Willow Nightingale and Athena has been postponed to Rampage due to injury. Here’s the updated lineup
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: FTR (c) vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson
* Scorpio Sky vs. Action Andretti
* Julia Hart vs. TBD
