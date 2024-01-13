wrestling / News

Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

January 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

In posts on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced two matches have been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Dustin Rhodes will go one on one with Willie Mack. Meanwhile, Hangman Page battles JD Drake. Here is the updated lineup:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (c) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous
* FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet
* Hangman Page vs. JD Drake
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Willie Mack
* Adam Copeland’s open challenge

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading