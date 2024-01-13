Two Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision

In posts on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced two matches have been added to tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Dustin Rhodes will go one on one with Willie Mack. Meanwhile, Hangman Page battles JD Drake. Here is the updated lineup:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Brian Cage & Gates of Agony (c) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

* FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

* Hangman Page vs. JD Drake

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Willie Mack

* Adam Copeland’s open challenge

TONIGHT, 1/13/24

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

Live on @TNTdrama 8pm ET/7pm CT@dustinrhodes vs @Willie_Mack 2 fan favorites collide TONIGHT in a hard-hitting fight Mack vs Rhodes on a night featuring some of AEW's rising stars + biggest stars! 3 hours of @AEW on TNT tonight! pic.twitter.com/qpDvJ4dmj7 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 13, 2024