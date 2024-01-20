wrestling / News

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy, New Supernova Sessions Added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT

January 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo, AJPW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match and segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, as Dijak battles Joe Gacy. Meanwhile, Noam Dar will have a new Supernova Sessions with guest Lola Vice. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
* Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT Vengeance Day contract signing featuring Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez
* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions ft. Lola Vice

