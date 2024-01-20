wrestling / News
Dijak vs. Joe Gacy, New Supernova Sessions Added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a match and segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network, as Dijak battles Joe Gacy. Meanwhile, Noam Dar will have a new Supernova Sessions with guest Lola Vice. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
* Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
* Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
* NXT Vengeance Day contract signing featuring Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez
* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions ft. Lola Vice
This should be fun. @NoamDar gives us another edition of "The Supernova Sesssions" with special guest @lolavicewwe THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/p998rIeCBv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2024
After their brawl this past week, @JoeGacy and @DijakWWE will go one-on-one THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/y7jpd80JyO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2024