Two Matches Added To This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two new matches for this week’s episode of Raw. Adam Pearce announced on Sunday via Twitter that Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed and The Creed Brothers vs. Akira Tozawa and Otis are set for Monday’s episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs tomorrow night live on SyFY, is:

* Gunther vs. Finn Balor

* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

* Seth Rollins presents referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre & CM Punk