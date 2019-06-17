Two Matches Advertised For September’s WWE Clash of Champions

– WWE Clash of Champions isn’t taking place until September, but two matches are already advertised. The Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina is advertising the following matches for the show:

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans

These are the same matches set for WWE Stomping Grounds. As always, the “card subject to change” rule applies. Also advertised for the show are all of WWE’s current main roster champions in Seth Rollins, Bayley, Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, The Revival, Daniel Bryan & Rowan, The IIconics, and R-Truth, as well as Charlotte Flair.

The show takes place on September 15th, with tickets on sale June 21st.