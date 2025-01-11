UPDATED: Three Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision, Including TNT Title Match

UPDATE: Tony Khan has announced a TNT title match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Daniel Garcia will defend against Katsuyori Shibata.

TONIGHT, Sat 1/11

Athens, GA

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max TNT Title Match@GarciaWrestling vs @K_Shibata2022 The Wrestlers collide TONIGHT! TNT Champion Daniel Garcia will defend the title vs his friend, mentor, and partner Katsuyori Shibata TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gCLbDsFN3z — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025

Original: Two matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Athens, GA, which airs on TNT and MAX. PAC will take on Komander. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta team up against The Outrunners. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

* Adam Copeland vs. Big Bill

* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood

* PAC vs. Komander

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Outrunners

Travel update for Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight: Lots of flights delayed or canceled, but there’s a great crew en route to Athens, GA for tonight’s show!

Many of them are driving in right now + World Champion @MariahMayx is riding in a limo. See you on TNT + Max TONIGHT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025