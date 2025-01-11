wrestling / News

UPDATED: Three Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Collision, Including TNT Title Match

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

UPDATE: Tony Khan has announced a TNT title match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Daniel Garcia will defend against Katsuyori Shibata.

Original: Two matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Athens, GA, which airs on TNT and MAX. PAC will take on Komander. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta team up against The Outrunners. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May
* Adam Copeland vs. Big Bill
* Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood
* PAC vs. Komander
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Outrunners

