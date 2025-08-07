wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 6, 2025 | Posted by
Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway and more are set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The following matches are announced for next week’s episode, which airs live on TBS:
* Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway
* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
