Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 8-13-25 Cope Stokely Hathaway Image Credit: AEW

Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway and more are set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. The following matches are announced for next week’s episode, which airs live on TBS:

* Adam Copeland vs. Stokely Hathaway
* Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight

