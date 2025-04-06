wrestling / News
Trios Match, Max Caster’s Open Challenge Set For AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Updated Lineup
Two more matches have been added to AEW Dynasty, this time making up the Zero Hour pre-show. There will be a trios match as Nick Wayne and the CRU take on AR Fox and Top Flight. Meanwhile, Max Caster is once again issuing an open challenge. Here’s the updated lineup
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR
* Title vs. Mask for ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* No Time Limit, No Outside Interference for AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart
* Nick Wayne & The CRU vs. AR Fox & Top Flight (Zero Hour)
* Max Caster vs. TBD (Zero Hour)
TOMORROW!
Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty ZERO HOUR
Max Caster's Best Wrestler Alive™ Open Challenge comes to Philadelphia! Who will step up and accept the challenge of @PlatinumMax tomorrow night LIVE on Zero Hour? pic.twitter.com/joV1EJ5klO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2025
Tomorrow! Sunday, April 6
Philadelphia, PA#AEWDynasty Zero Hour@thenickwayne + CRU @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti
vs@ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612
After their altercation on #AEWCollision tonight, it will be a trios fight in Philadelphia on the Zero Hour at AEW Dynasty TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/Sg6R4cNTVI
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2025
