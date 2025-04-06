wrestling / News

Trios Match, Max Caster’s Open Challenge Set For AEW Dynasty Zero Hour, Updated Lineup

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Two more matches have been added to AEW Dynasty, this time making up the Zero Hour pre-show. There will be a trios match as Nick Wayne and the CRU take on AR Fox and Top Flight. Meanwhile, Max Caster is once again issuing an open challenge. Here’s the updated lineup

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet
* AEW Women’s World Championship: Timeless Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne
* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR
* Title vs. Mask for ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* No Time Limit, No Outside Interference for AEW TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart
* Nick Wayne & The CRU vs. AR Fox & Top Flight (Zero Hour)
* Max Caster vs. TBD (Zero Hour)

