Two Matches Set For Wednesday’s AEW-ROH Taping
February 18, 2025
AEW has announced two matches for this week’s AEW & ROH taping at Dynamite. The company announced La Catalina vs. Lady Frost as well as Rocky Romero, Gran Guerrero, and Euforia vs. Atlantis Sr, Esfinge, and Fuego for the show.
You can see the full announcement below:
Phoenix!
Estás listo para la acción?
En lucha de Trios @Atlantis_CMLL se une a @Esfinge_cmll & @FuegoCmll para enfrentarse a @azucarRoc , #GranGuerrero & @euforia_cmll!@LaCatalinagar se mide a @RealLadyFrost en un duelo femenino!
No te pierdas de la emoción que solo AEW te trae… pic.twitter.com/QQrCJWsZsF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2025