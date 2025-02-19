wrestling / News

Two Matches Set For Wednesday’s AEW-ROH Taping

February 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW ROH Taping 2-19-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced two matches for this week’s AEW & ROH taping at Dynamite. The company announced La Catalina vs. Lady Frost as well as Rocky Romero, Gran Guerrero, and Euforia vs. Atlantis Sr, Esfinge, and Fuego for the show.

You can see the full announcement below:

