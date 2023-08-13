wrestling / News

Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision

August 12, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Two matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Collision as the build continues for All In and All Out. You can see the current lineup below:

* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

