wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Collision
August 12, 2023 | Posted by
Two matches have been announced for next week’s AEW Collision as the build continues for All In and All Out. You can see the current lineup below:
* Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage
* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso From SummerSlam, How To Get Storyline Back On Track
- Update on Vince McMahon Spinal Surgery, What May Have Caused It
- Note On Backstage Dissatisfaction With MMA Rules Match At WWE Summerslam
- Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Shooting On Big John Studd, Standing Up To Andre