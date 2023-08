Two Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced two matches for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. They include the following:

* Komander vs. Rey Fenix

* Toni Storm & Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue & Hikaru Shida

