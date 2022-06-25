Two Matches Announced For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In

AEW has announced two more tag team matches for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: The Buy In. The company announced on tonight’s Rampage that Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee will face off with El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru and QT Marshall & Aaron Solo will take on Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi on the pre-show.

You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV:

* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Malakai Black vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino & Eddie Kingston

The winner gets the advantage for Blood & Guts

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Opponent To Be Picked By Bryan Danielson

* The Young Bucks, El Phantasmo and Hikuleo) vs. Darby Allin, Sting, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi

* The Buy In: Max Caster & The Gunn Club vs. Kevin Knight, The DKC, Alex Coughlin & Yuya Uemura

* The Buy In: Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* The Buy In: QT Marshall & Aaron Solo vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi