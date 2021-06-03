Two Matches Announced For NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two more matches for NJPW Dominion on June 7 at Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan. These include a ten man tag team match with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and SHO vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo. Meanwhile, Tetsuya Naito will team with SANADA and BUSHI against Suzuki-gun’s Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr and DOUKI. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. YOH

* Kota Ibushi vs. Jeff Cobb

* Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr & DOUKI

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & SHO vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo